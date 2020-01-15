Watch Out GoPro: Sony Launches New Wireless Camera Grip

Sony has announced a new camera grip with Bluetooth technology and compatibility with their mirrorless camera range for just $139.99.

The grip, titled the GP-VPT2BT, stands out from the competition with its wireless connectivity with camera through Bluetooth – preventing complicated cables getting in the way of filming or getting caught on other equipment.

The design gives owners, especially those involved in extreme sports, more flexibility and comfort when using the camera – a big advantage when trying to nail the perfect angle while using the camera with the grip.

Sony says the grip is compatible with a wide range of their cameras – such as the Alpha A9 II, A9, A7R IV, A7R III, A7 III, A6600, A6400, A6100, RX100 VII and RXO II – another competitive marketing strategy as potential buyers won’t have to also purchase a new camera.

The grip also features movie-mode controls, including a zoom rocker, lock switch and customizable button – perfect for personalisation.

It can be used as a tripod by extending its built-in legs, which Sony says features a ‘reliable dust and moisture resistant design.’

But a footnote on the company site also exclaims its ‘not guaranteed to be 100 per cent dust and moisture proof,’ so owners will have to take caution when using in rain, water or snow environments.

Another disadvantage for the product is that is relies on its own battery for power, meaning scheduling charging for both the camera and the grip is necessary prior to use.

Sony has not revealed when the GP-VPT2BT will be available for purchase, but it is available for pre-order on their official website.