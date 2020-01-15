HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Devialet Partner With Belkin, New $399 Speaker Complete With Wireless Charging

Devialet Partner With Belkin, New $399 Speaker Complete With Wireless Charging

By | 15 Jan 2020

As tipped by ChannelNews last year leading accessory Company Belkin is set to launch a cheap Devialet speaker that also doubles as a wireless charger.

The move has shocked specialist dealers who are used to selling $2K+ Devialet speakers from the French sound Company who failed to open a unique shipping container display at Chadstone Shopping Centre prior to Xmas as initially planned.

Belkin is a company better known for its cables and wireless chargers is set to enter the networked sound market using the French Companies drivers in what is tipped to be a $399 speaker when it goes on sale in Australia shortly.

Devialet is known for its high-end, ultra-loud speakers, the new offering which ChannelNews has heard and played with is a serious competitor to Sonos, the sound is better than the Sonos One and you get a Google Assistant powered speaker and a wireless charger thrown in.

Called the Soundform Elite Hi-Fi Smart Speaker + Wireless Charger, the new speaker incorporates technology from the French speaker company such as their Speaker Active Matching (SAM) technology that aims to reduce distortion, particularly at higher volumes.

It will also feature the company’s “signature” woofer configuration that’s designed to cancel vibrations even when pumping the bass — an important feature, considering that the Soundform is designed to have a phone perched on top.

As for the charger, it’s a standard Qi wireless charger that charges at up to 10W, which is enough for at least some form of fast charging on most devices.

JB Hi Fi, The Good Guys and Harvey Norman are tipped to sell the new product in 2020.

