HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Streaming Overtakes Free-To-Air TV

Streaming Overtakes Free-To-Air TV

By | 19 Aug 2022

An ominous sign for the Australian entertainment industry has emerged, with streaming overtaking free to air TV in the USA for the first time.

According to the report by Nielsen, this is the first time that streaming has topped all forms of viewership, following a 4-month streak of hitting new viewership records.

Streaming services including Netflix, YouTube, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO MAX, Hulu and more made up 34.8%, just surpassing cable television at 34.4%. Standard broadcast TV contributed 21.6%.

Nielsen claims that a considerable reason for cable and paid TV viewership numbers dropping is the reduced sport offerings available in the US during this time of year.

Streaming services are increasingly tapping into the appeal of live sport, with Apple and Amazon streaming NFL and baseball, whilst Disney is looking at streaming ESPN.

Sport is a major market in Australia, where 80% of us watch it on free to air TV and 55% watching paid sport services such as Foxtel’s Kayo, according to EKAS Market Research.

Nielsen does acknowledge that July was a peak month for streaming, with Netflix alone gaining an 8% share thanks to the release of the latest season of Stranger Things, which clocked almost 18 billion minutes for the month.

Streaming services are changing rapidly as of late to increase accessibility despite rising subscription costs. Netflix is looking to introduce a cheaper ad-supported tier, whilst also cracking down on password sharing, both of which would increase subscriber numbers.

There is also a much larger variety of streaming services than there was in the past, most of which can be streamed directly via a smart TV, making entertainment streaming more enticing and accessible than ever before.



About Post Author
, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
You may also like
Netflix’s Ad Tier Won’t Let You Watch Offline
Binge Set To Gain Thousands In Subs With House Of Dragons
Television Sound Gets A Whole Lot Better
Spotify Offers New Subscribers Three Months Free
Investor Calls for Disney To Spin Off ESPN
target="_blank"
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Amazon Strips Costs Out Of Echo Speaker Now Plasic And Cheaper Speaker
Latest News
/
August 19, 2022
/
TPG Shares Crash 13%
Latest News
/
August 19, 2022
/
ASUS’s New OLED Gaming Monitor Takes On TVs
Latest News
/
August 19, 2022
/
Key Harvey Norman Financial Partner Throws In The Towel
Latest News
/
August 19, 2022
/
Logitech Gets Into VR Market With Chorus
Latest News
/
August 19, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Amazon Strips Costs Out Of Echo Speaker Now Plasic And Cheaper Speaker
Latest News
/
August 19, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
A tear down of the latest models of Amazons Echo smart speaker has revealed that the big online Company has...
Read More