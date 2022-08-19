HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 19 Aug 2022

LG has unveiled it’s new and improved WashTower, a compact laundry solution that combines a separate washer and dryer into one space saving tower.

Boasting several upgrades over the Korean company’s 2019 WashTower, the new model is more compact, with reduced width of 100mm, depth of 170mm and height by 235mm. The result is a device that is easier to install and use, with the dryer and filter located lower than on the previous iteration.

Perfect for those with large families, the washer has a capacity of 12kg and the dryer a capacity of 10kg, both of which are controlled via a single Center Control panel.

LG’s new WashTower boasts several smart features designed to give you a more efficient and effective wash.

Fitted with Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive, the washer calculates the best wash pattern based on the load, managing temperature, speed, barrel motions and cycle time, to prevent your items getting damaged. What’s more, the Smart Pairing feature synchronizes the washer and dryer, selecting the best drying cycle based on the wash settings.

Turbo Clean 360° reduces wash times whilst the Prepare To Dry feature preheats the dryer at the end of a wash to cut down on drying times.

The LG WashTower will feature at IFA 2022 in Berlin from the 2nd to the 6th of September. Australian pricing and availability is not yet been disclosed.



