Beleaguered Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt has revealed data stolen by hackers in February is now circulating illegally online.

The studio behind The Witcher series, as well as last year’s controversial and bug-ridden Cyberpunk 2077, confirmed via Twitter that it was working with law enforcement – including Polish police, Interpol, and Europol – and has taken steps to secure its systems against future breaches.

“We are not yet able to confirm the exact contents of the data in question, though we believe it may include current/former employee and contractor details in addition to data related to our games.

“Furthermore, we cannot confirm whether or not the data involved may have been manipulated or tampered with following the breach,” the studio said.

The attack earlier this year saw hackers steal data they claimed included the source code for Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3, and Gwent, and demand a ransom or else it would be published online; CD Projekt refused to pay.

“Regardless of the authenticity of the data being circulated… we will do everything in our power to protect the privacy of our employees, as well as all other involved parties. We are committed and prepared to take action against parties sharing the data in question,” said CD Projekt today.

The announcement was made during the Summer Game Fest Kickoff live event ahead of E3’s formal opening this weekend.