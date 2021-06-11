When Telstra Ventures waded into the esports pool a few years back, it was seen as an odd choice for the venture capital fund, which is backed by strategic investors Telstra and private equity fund HarbourVest.

The fund has invested over US$450 million in 70 companies since founding in 2011, and generated more than US$280 million in revenue for portfolio companies.

One of its investment companies TSM, an LA-based competitive video game group, has now secured a US$271m sponsorship deal, the biggest in esports history.

The deal will see crypto exchange FTX given the naming rights to Team SoloMid for ten years.