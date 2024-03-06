American Express has put out a data breach advisory after personal credit card information was accessed through third-party merchants.

According to a report by Bleeping Computer which cited a data breach notification filed in Massachusetts under “American Express Travel Related Services Company”, the company alerted customers that their credit card information may have been stolen.

“Account information of some of our Card Members, including some of your account information, may have been involved,” American Express said in a statement.

However, the company emphasised that American Express-owned or -controlled systems were not compromised by this incident, and that the notice was sent out as a precautionary measure.

American Express has not shared details on on how many customers were affected, what merchant processor was breached or when the attack occurred.

In addition to alerting the appropriate regulatory authorities and impacted customers, the company said it has started investigating the incident.