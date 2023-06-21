HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Medibank’s Staff Details Stolen In New Hack

Medibank’s Staff Details Stolen In New Hack

By | 21 Jun 2023

Medibank has revealed a file containing the names, and contact details of its staff members had been stolen in another cyber security breach.

This time, Medibank’s systems weren’t the ones breached: according to the health insurer, one of its property managers uses file transfer software MOVEit, which was the subject of a breach. Employee names, email addresses and phone numbers were stolen.

Despite the breach being a third-party one, this isn’t ideal for Medibank, who is currently facing three separate class action lawsuits for its October hack, where the data of at least 9.7 million Australians was stolen.

“We continue to investigate and work closely with the vendor, and at this stage we are not aware of any of our customers’ data being compromised,” Medibank said, in a statement.

“Medibank systems have not been impacted by the MOVEit cyberattack.”



