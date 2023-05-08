HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Western Digital Customer Data, Credit Cards Stolen In Hack

By | 8 May 2023

Western Digital has confirmed that names, addresses, and credit card details of customers were stolen from an internal database for its online store.

The hard drive maker revealed the hack on March 26, but gave scant details at the time. WD is now contacting those who had their information breached.

“Our factories are and have been operational throughout this incident and we are shipping products to meet our customers’ needs,” the company said in the statement.

“We are aware that other alleged Western Digital information has been made public. We are investigating the validity of this data and will continue reporting our findings as appropriate.”

Western Digital shares are up 1.24 per cent following the news.



