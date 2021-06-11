The NBN Co. has warned the ACCC that it simply can’t earn enough to cover the costs of its $57 billion roll out, and needs to expand its services.

NBN points to “significant competition in the enterprise, business, and new developments markets from existing infrastructure providers, and also faces increasing competition from 4G, 5G and fixed-wireless services in the residential market” and feels the ‘Special Access Undertaking’ needs to be updated to reflect this.

“The fact that almost one in three households (4 million out of 12 million) is not using the NBN today, illustrates the dynamic nature of the market,” it said.

The SAU is a key part of the regulatory framework that governs the prices NBN can charge retail phone and internet companies. This was agreed upon in 2013 between NBN Co. and ACCC.

Retail service providers are seeking a flat rate pricing structure for all users, which removes a Connectivity Virtual Circuit charge for data downloads.

NBN have fought this by releasing a third-party study, by consultants Accenture, which deems such a structure untenable – and unfair to low-data users.