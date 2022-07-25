The original Apple computer prototype that was designed by Steve Jobs himself has gone up for auction.

The “Apple 1”, which was the 1976 prototype that led to the company’s first big order, has been listed by RR Auction on the 20th of July, with bidding to conclude on August 19th, 2022.

The computer was designed by Jobs and then hand soldered by co-founder Steve Wozniak on a unique “Apple Computer A” circuit board, with the intention of being a $40 do-it- yourself hobbyist kit. However, when it was shown to The Byte Shop in Mountain View, California, one of the first personal computer stores in the world, owner Paul Terrel requested it be used as a fully assembled personal computer, to be sold for $666.66.

“Few Apple artifacts could be considered as rare, early, or historic as this Apple-1 prototype, which spent many years on the ‘Apple Garage’ property—a site now entwined in the folklore of American business, where two unlikely heroes founded an empire,” said RR Auction in the product description.

“Moreover, it is the perfect embodiment of the symbiosis between Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Silicon Valley: the brilliant businessman, the electronics Einstein, and the infrastructure in which they thrived.”

The Apple 1 is currently sitting at $278,005 USD after 15 bids and is expected to reach over $500,000 USD. The computer was sold for $470,000 USD at Christies Auction in 2019. It was still in working condition at the time, and there is nothing to say it doesn’t work still, although RR Auction does not specify.