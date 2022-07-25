HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 25 Jul 2022

Dicker Data who acquired the New Zealand based consumer products distributor, Exceed has reported a 36% jump in revenue to $1.5 billion for the last six months.

Operating profit before tax for the period came in at a record $51m, this was up 11 per cent on the prior corresponding period.

Exeed contributed $192M to the revenues after the distributor of consumer goods was acquired in August 2021.

Dicker Data management attributed the rise in revenue to organic growth from existing and new vendors. Hills Security and IT (SIT) division, accounting for $18m in revenue.

The first half result also includes two months contribution from the Dicker Data Access and Surveillance (DAS) business.

Excluding the contribution from Exeed and DAS, underlying organic revenue growth was approximately 17 per cent.

The business warns supply chain disruptions are continuing and together with the introduction of the Exeed retail business and increased freight costs, gross margins were 8.8 per cent for the first half and expected to be around 9 per cent for the full year ending December 31.

The Australian reported that Mr Dicker, who is chief executive of Dicker Data, owns more than 30 per cent of the business, and is ranked 142nd among Australia’s Richest 250 with his personal wealth estimated at $925m.

His ex-wife Fiona Brown, also co-founder and a director, also owns more than 30 per cent of Dicker Data.



