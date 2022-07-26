Google is looking to bolster the mobile workstation capabilities of its Chromebooks, with a leak suggesting mobile hotspot capabilities could arrive in a future update.

Thanks to some digging through the Chromium Gerrit by 9to5Google, your Chromebook may soon be able to “share its cellular internet connection to other devices through WiFi” and eventually, connect your phone, tablet or other device to the mobile network of your Chromebook device,

Chromebooks, typically being devices that boast supreme portability and have high battery lives, are the perfect choice for adding mobile hotspot capabilities, allowing people to work from anywhere for longer. While hotspot will more than certainly reduce the battery life, it’s hard to say by how much.

Windows 10 and 11 devices are already able to share their internet connection, however this is a new feature for ChromeOS devices.

US telecom companies Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T all offer Chromebooks with mobile network capabilities, which now can be shared to other devices with the new feature.