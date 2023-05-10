HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Stan Extends UEFA Deal Until 2027

Stan Extends UEFA Deal Until 2027

By | 10 May 2023

Nine has retained the exclusive broadcast rights for the UEFA soccer leagues for streaming service Stan, through to 2027.

The deal means Stan will broadcast the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League, and the UEFA Super Cup.

“Stan’s partnership with UEFA has been a key pillar of our sports business, and we are delighted to continue broadcasting the world’s best club football competitions until 2027,” Stan chief executive Martin Kugeler said.

“We have seen very strong audience numbers and extremely positive feedback from fans during our first two seasons. We will continue to deliver our viewers amazing pre- and post-match coverage as well as an outstanding viewing experience.”

“The expanded competition format from the 2024/25 season will deliver our subscribers even more world-class football content with additional match-ups, extra teams and more live games than ever before. We are thrilled to have been entrusted with the broadcast rights of the UEFA club competitions through this exciting new era.”



