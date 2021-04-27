HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Spotify’s New Player Rolls Out On Facebook Today

By | 27 Apr 2021
,

From today, a new miniplayer within your Facebook feed allows listeners to play music and podcasts directly within Facebook, without jumping between apps.

This is a good deal for both companies: Spotify will become the default way to easily embed music within a feed for artists and fans, and Facebook will continue to attract eyeballs.

“Over the past year, we’ve seen how social media continues to be an incredibly important way to connect with friends and loved ones—especially when gathering in person is more challenging,” Spotify said of the integration. “Audio continues to be something that brings people together.”

Spotify Premium users can access full playback directly from Spotify while those on the ‘Free’ tier can use shuffle mode, and be hit with accompanying advertisements.

This feature rolls out in Australia today, along with 26 other markets.

