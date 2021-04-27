It seems Christine Holgate’s claims in Senate that previous Australia Post employees had received watches and other expensive gifts prior to her time in the top position have been borne out by an audit of the company.

Ex-boss Ahmed Fahour approved the purchase $7,000 worth of luxury pens and smart watches for executives, with the six smart watches worth $579 each. $2,400 was spent on a parting gift for former chair David Mortimer, while $1,108 was spent on another pen.

“I have been told that employees have received watches for great performance for many years at Australia Post; some had received cars and others spoke about trips to the Olympics paid for by the organisation,” Holgate claimed in Senate.

“No evidence has been identified by the review that would indicate that a car or any other vehicle or similarly valued item has been provided to Australia Post personnel or to any third party,” Australia Post said yesterday, somewhat dodging the other claims.

The Australia Post board will give evidence in Senate today.