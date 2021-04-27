HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Australia Post Ex-Boss Ahmed Fahour Also Gave Out Expensive Watches, Audit Finds

Australia Post Ex-Boss Ahmed Fahour Also Gave Out Expensive Watches, Audit Finds

By | 27 Apr 2021

It seems Christine Holgate’s claims in Senate that previous Australia Post employees had received watches and other expensive gifts prior to her time in the top position have been borne out by an audit of the company.

Ex-boss Ahmed Fahour approved the purchase $7,000 worth of luxury pens and smart watches for executives, with the six smart watches worth $579 each. $2,400 was spent on a parting gift for former chair David Mortimer, while $1,108 was spent on another pen.

“I have been told that employees have received watches for great performance for many years at Australia Post; some had received cars and others spoke about trips to the Olympics paid for by the organisation,” Holgate claimed in Senate.

“No evidence has been identified by the review that would indicate that a car or any other vehicle or similarly valued item has been provided to Australia Post personnel or to any third party,” Australia Post said yesterday, somewhat dodging the other claims.

The Australia Post board will give evidence in Senate today.

About Post Author
You may also like
LIVE: Ex Oz Post CEO Takes On PM, Brands Chairman A Liar
Aus Post Appoints Woolies Exec For Top Job Amid Holgate Firestorm
AusPost’s Digital iD Links With DocuSign For E-Signatures
Warning To Delete AusPost Scam
Pandemic Parcel Boom Boosts Australia Post To $3.4bn
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Elon Musk Plans To Make Every House A Power Generator
Industry Latest News Tesla
/
April 27, 2021
/
Music Hall Audio’s Turntables Now Available In Australia
Distributors Latest News New Releases
/
April 27, 2021
/
Will Apple’s Next Mac Pro Beef Up Its AMD Graphics?
Apple Latest News
/
April 27, 2021
/
Apple Rolls Out iOS 14.5 With Improved Siri, Privacy, Face Unlock
Apple Latest News
/
April 27, 2021
/
Roku Locks Horns With Google; May Dump YouTube TV
Google Latest News
/
April 27, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Elon Musk Plans To Make Every House A Power Generator
Industry Latest News Tesla
/
April 27, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has a plan that involves you buying its products to turn your household into a power...
Read More