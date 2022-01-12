Spotify has announced its high-quality tier, Spotify HiFi, has been “indefinitely” delayed.

“We know that HiFi quality audio is important to you,” a post by the company reads.

“We feel the same, and we’re excited to deliver a Spotify HiFi experience to Premium users in the future. But we don’t have timing details to share yet.

“We will of course update you here when we can.”

Spotify HiFi was announced close to a year ago, and was expected to launch in November.

Apple Music, Amazon, Tidal, and Deezer all offer a high-quality audio option.