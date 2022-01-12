Suppressing Google’s overwhelming powers will hurt small businesses. That’s the messaging behind last minute advertising and emails aimed at Brussels officials, with the aim of overturning the EU’s forthcoming legislation regarding big tech companies.

The Digital Markets Act is currently making its way through the European Parliament, expected to become law early 2023. It aims to curb the power of companies such as Google, who are able to act as gatekeepers by favouring various businesses on its search results pages.

The Connected Commerce Council, which partners with Google and Amazon, published an open letter with the messaging: “Don’t make my business difficult.”

“European people should be able to enjoy the best services Google can build,” a spokesperson from Google said.

“Some of the DMA and DSA suggestions are clear. It has a direct impact on us and influences the way products innovate in Europe.

“Like many others, we have been openly and constructively involved with policy makers throughout the legislative process to broaden our perspective. “