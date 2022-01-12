HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > JVC Launches Entry-Level 4K Projector

JVC Launches Entry-Level 4K Projector

By | 12 Jan 2022

JVC has announced its new entry-level home cinema projector, the Precision DLA-NP5/Reference Series DLA-RS1100.

The product was announced at CES 2022, and with be available for JVC calls a “breakthrough price”.

The projector uses a lamp source instead of laser light, and doesn’t offer 8K playback, which allows it to be sold at this “breakthrough price” of approximately A$9,700.

The projection is perfect for gaming in 4K at 120Hz via twin 48Gbps HDMI 2.1 ports and sports a 0.69-inch native 4K D-ILA device, as used in its more expensive laser models.

On top of HDR10 and HLG HDR formats, it also supports the new HDR10+ format, and features 2X optical zoom, vertical and horizontal optical image shifting, blur-reducing Clear Motion Drive processing, and JVC’s Auto Calibration feature.

The NP5/RS1100 will be available from March.



