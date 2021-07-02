HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Sports, Books And The Weather: Growth Areas In Apps

By | 2 Jul 2021
People like to watch sports, read books, and know which way the wind blows.

That’s the results of Sensor Towers latest app store data, which blends downloads from Apple and Google’s app stores.

The results for the first half of 2021 shows that, globally, book category apps have generated $USD1.1 billion in gross revenue, the first time this category has passed the billion-dollar mark.

This is up 58 per cent, dwarfing the $720 million earned in the first half of 2020.

Sports apps have also experienced an impressive year-on-year growth in consumer spending, jumping a whopping 65 per cent to $491 million, from 2020’s first half earnings of $298 million.

Weather, however, is the biggest growth category, climbing 80 per cent to 382.3 million from 213 million in first half, 2020.

Considering the worsening climate, and the need for hasty weather updates in these dangerous times, this is not too surprising.

