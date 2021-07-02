Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G has been hailed as best smartphone at Mobile World Congress 2021’s Global Mobile Awards.

The S21 Ultra 5G, released earlier this year, was hailed by the Global Mobile Awards (GLOMO Awards) judges as “the best Android smartphone Samsung has ever made”.

“With a great range of features, stunning AMOLED display, best-in-class cameras and more – this phone delivers across the board and is a worthy winner of Best Smartphones in 2021,” they said.

Stephanie Choi, Senior Vice President & Head of Marketing, Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics, said the company was honoured to be recognised in the competitive Best Smartphone category.

“Samsung has a long, proud history of driving innovation, and we aim to deliver devices that meet the needs of our users now and in the future.

“As the user needs continue to grow so varied and dynamic, we are committed to leading the journey in developing devices that are loved by users across the globe,” she said.

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition), released late last year as an entry-level model in the Galaxy S range, was also shortlisted for Best Smartphone.