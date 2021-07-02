It’s official Sound United who recently acquired Melbourne based distributor Qualifi, has been appointed as the new distributor of Audioquest cables.

An official statement sent to ChannelNews by Robert Wong Business Development – APAC Audioquest said that, after working together for many years, AudioQuest and Amber Technology will part company on 2nd August 2021.

Distribution of AudioQuest in Australia will transfer to Sound United, reflecting shared distribution arrangements that already exist in many markets around the world.

The transition will allow AudioQuest to take advantage of synergies with Sound United’s electronics and loudspeaker brands.

According to Phil Newton Country Manager for Sound United the appointment allows Sound United to offer their customers a total solution across both their traditional audio customer and custom integrators who want a one stop supply solution for a job.

AudioQuest has been working globally with Sound United for 18 months.