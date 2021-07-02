HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > It’s Official: Sound United Snares AudioQuest

It’s Official: Sound United Snares AudioQuest

By | 2 Jul 2021

It’s official Sound United who recently acquired Melbourne based distributor Qualifi, has been appointed as the new distributor of Audioquest cables.

An official statement sent to ChannelNews by Robert Wong Business Development – APAC Audioquest said that, after working together for many years, AudioQuest and Amber Technology will part company on 2nd August 2021.

Distribution of AudioQuest in Australia will transfer to Sound United, reflecting shared distribution arrangements that already exist in many markets around the world.

The transition will allow AudioQuest to take advantage of synergies with Sound United’s electronics and loudspeaker brands.

According to Phil Newton Country Manager for Sound United the appointment allows Sound United to offer their customers a total solution across both their traditional audio customer and custom integrators who want a one stop supply solution for a job.

AudioQuest has been working globally with Sound United for 18 months.

David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
