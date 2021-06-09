HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Sony's New Premium Buds Have Premium Price To Match

Sony’s New Premium Buds Have Premium Price To Match

9 Jun 2021
Sony’s newest true wireless earbuds will – as predicted – come with a steep price tag, setting buyers back a whopping $449 AUD.

The new WF-1000XM4 headphones support high-resolution wireless audio through LDAC, Sony’s coding technology which the manufacturer says transmits three times more data than traditional Bluetooth audio; they also include active noise cancellation plus noise-isolating earbud tips, adaptive sound control, and Speak-to-Chat, which pauses music automatically so users can carry on a conversation without needing to touch the buds.

Featuring support for easy pairing via Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair, as well as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, the new IPX4 water-resistant buds also include Qi wireless charging, eight hours of battery life with another 16 from the included case, and low battery alerts via the Sony Headphones Connect app.

Additionally, they support 360 Reality Audio when used with compatible Android or iPhone devices using streaming services that support it.

The WF-1000XM4 earbuds will go on sale in black or silver from mid-July.

