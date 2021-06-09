HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 9 Jun 2021
Logitech has released a new Combo Touch case for Apple’s latest iPad Pro, featuring what it says is its largest trackpad yet.

The case, featuring a detachable backlit keyboard with click-anywhere trackpad, connects to iPads via Smart Connector. It supports typing, viewing, sketching, and reading use modes, and has an integrated kickstand with a 50-degree range as well as an open side for attaching the second-generation Apple Pencil.

01a Combo Touch Oxford Gray Sunflower iPad Pro 11in HERO 1024x1024 Logitech Launches New iPad Pro Trackpad Case

According to Michele Hermann, vice president of mobility at Logitech, the new case builds on last year’s products which also featured integrated trackpads.

“We’ve made this experience even better with Combo Touch by adding the largest trackpad we’ve ever created for a keyboard case that allows users to click-anywhere on the surface providing more space to work, and a thinner case that looks great but is still protective for the new iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation) and iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd and 3rd generation),” said Hermann.

The new Combo Touch case is available for 11-inch iPad Pro models now for $299.95 at Apple.com, Logitech.com, and JB Hi-Fi, and will launch for 12.9-inch models soon at RRP $349.95.

