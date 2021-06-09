Jaybird has revealed its newest true wireless earbuds, the Jaybird Vista 2, which the company boasts feature military-grade construction.

Built with SurroundSense technology and 6mm drivers, each bud includes dual beamforming microphones and Jaybird’s WindDefense fabric technology, as well as in-ear detection allowing users to pick up their music where they left off.

The buds feature 24-hour battery life with eight hours of straight play time, and according to Jaybird, five minutes of charging can give a full hour of play.

David Raffone, Head of Jaybird, says the Vista 2 buds – pitched at athletes – blend quality sound with the ability to maintain awareness of surroundings.

“At Jaybird, we’ve been innovating and working with professional athletes to achieve this balance, and with its advanced technology, Vista 2 does just that.

“No matter where your adventures take you, from the trails to the road, you can be inspired by quality sound while being completely tuned into your environment,” he said.

The Vista 2 buds are IP68 waterproof, as well as crushproof and drop-proof, and the case is IP54 water resistant. They are available for $199 USD (about $257 AUD); official Australian pricing and availability have yet to be revealed.