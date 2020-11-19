Sony will not budge on higher prices for its PS5 games, as both it and rival Microsoft struggle with launch sales of their respective next-gen consoles due to supply issues.

PS5 games are set to cost around $109 at launch in Australia compared to about $89 AUD for new PS4 titles. In an interview with The UK Telegraph, Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, said he believed the price was fair.

“If you measure the hours of entertainment provided by a video game such as Demon’s Souls compared to any other form of entertainment, I think that’s a very straightforward comparison to draw,” he said, but called “categorically false” rumours that Sony was considering even higher price points for future third-party games.

According to Famitsu, both Sony and Microsoft have seen sales of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles respectively fall short of previous consoles in Japan, where Sony sold only 118,085 PS5s between November 12 and 15 – a third of the PS4’s launch weekend figures.

Microsoft fell short of Xbox One’s sales as well, with the Series X and S selling only 20,534 units in Japan over the six days after its launch on November 10 – around 3000 short of the Xbox One’s sales in the first few days after launch. The company has claimed, however, that worldwide Xbox Series X and S sales were higher than any previous generation.

The new consoles have been plagued by supply shortages, with many retailers selling out in minutes and not expecting new stock for months. Automated bots have also bought up consoles online during release windows, with scalpers then turning around and selling them on eBay at huge markups.