A range of floorstanding and centre-channel speakers from Sound United brands have become the first home theatre speakers to win IMAX Enhanced certification.

The Definitive Technology Demand D17, D15 (above) and D5c, and Polk Audio Legend L800, L600 (below) and L400 speakers, have all earned IMAX Enhanced certification, which Sound United says marks them as high-quality immersive sound products.

Matt Lyons, VP of Engineering – Acoustics Product Development & Engineering at Polk Audio, said the aim of joining the certification program was to reproduce IMAX’s signature sound without compromise.

“It was essential to preserve the impact and dynamics moviegoers have come to expect from IMAX, therefore, we considered sound pressure level (SPL), frequency response and the consistency of the speaker’s performance when evaluating eligibility for loudspeaker certification.

“IMAX defined a specific set of frequency ranges to be used for testing, which we then ultimately measured against speaker performance. The resulting certification completes the ecosystem of IMAX Enhanced products including content, devices and loudspeakers, all calibrated to offer the level of performance IMAX demands,” he said.

Bill Neighbors, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Cinema, Home, Digital Media & Streaming Solutions at IMAX owner Xperi, says the company has worked closely with Sound United brands for more than 20 years.

“The company’s long-standing reputation for innovation stretches across their brand portfolio, making them an ideal partner to bring new technologies to market.

“We decided Polk Audio and Definitive Technology were the ideal launch partners for the IMAX Enhanced Speaker Certification program given their heritage and expertise in both passive and powered loudspeaker development,” he said.

Sound United owns audio brands including Definitive Technology, Polk Audio, Bowers & Wilkins, Denon, and Marantz. Further IMAX Enhanced products are on the way, the company says.