By | 19 May 2022

Sony have officially announced the LinkBuds S, noise cancelling ambient audio earbuds that are set to be the lightest and smallest on the market.

Ditching the open ring design of the standard LinkBuds, the LinkBuds S make use of a small vent that allows for sound to travel in. However, in what Sony call a “never off” listening experience, switching to active noise cancelling mode will eliminate all outside noise.

Noise cancelling comes courtesy of a brand new 5mm driver, as well as the Integrated Processor V1 that is found in the critically acclaimed Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds.

Furthermore, the Adaptive Sound Control feature allows you to adjust how much ambient sound is let in based on your environment.

However, what sets the LinkBuds S as a standout from the crowd is their small stature and weight. At just 4.8 grams each, Sony claim that they are the worlds smallest and lightest noise-cancelling hi-res true wireless headphones. Alongside a shape that Sony claim “perfectly matches the human ear”, they are likely to be suitable for long listening periods without discomfort.

The LinkBuds S also boast some of Sony’s latest and greatest features, such as Precise Voice Pickup Technology, making your voice clear over calls even in loud environments, Speak-to-Chat as is found in the recently launched Sony WH-1000XM5, and support for Sony’s LDAC music codec.

Google Fast pair makes connecting easy, and touch controls make daily use a breeze. Battery life sits at 6 hours with noise cancellation, with another 14 from the case. While this is lower than most TWS earbuds, the smaller size means a smaller batter. At the same time, 5 minutes of charging time will give you an hour of playtime.

Finally, thanks to a partnership with mobile gaming company Niantic, the LinkBuds S are optimized for immersive spatial audio during gaming. Implementation of gaming functionality is a smart move by Sony, as mobile gaming now makes up more than half of gaming revenue internationally.

The LinkBuds S will be available from the 20th of May and will cost $350 AUD.



