Home > Latest News > LG Australia Launches Unique DualUp Monitor

LG Australia Launches Unique DualUp Monitor

By | 19 May 2022

LG Electronics Australia is bringing its unique DualUp Ergo monitor to the country, with the impressive home office item available from next Monday, May 23.

The Dual Up is designed for multitasking, or for complex tasks like audio editing, which doesn’t suit the traditionally spaced screen.

DualUp Ergo monitor features a Nano IPS display with a unique 16:18 aspect ratio, with Square Double QHD (2,560 x 2,880) resolution. It offers the same screen real estate as two 21.5-inch monitors, with a vertical split view function.

The Nano IPS display supports a wider colour spectrum, 98 percent of DCI-P3 colour gamut, displaying HDR10 content clearly. It’s whip-fast, with a response time of 5ms, with a 1000:1 contrast ratio and a brightness of 300 nits.

The screen can also be controlled from two separate computers.

LG explains: “The built-in KVM4 features help manage the on-screen content with a single keyboard and mouse. Users can stream content and edit video content in two applications displayed on the screen at the same time, allowing users to work more efficiently by being able to see more information in one place.”

The LG Ergo stand can be adjusted, tilted, swivelled, and adds an extra dimension to what this monitor can achieve.

LG Australia will be offering 10 percent discount to the first 100 units sold via LG.com/au

The 2022 LG DualUp monitor will be available at LG.com/au from May 23, before hitting retailers on June 1, for $1,299.



