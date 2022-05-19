HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Google Backflips On Charging For G Suite Legacy

Google Backflips On Charging For G Suite Legacy

By | 19 May 2022

Google’s announcing earlier this year that it would be charging the G Suite Legacy free edition was met with scorn.

Now the company is backflipping on this decision, offering a “no cost option” for the Free Legacy Edition of G Suite for personal use.

“If you’re using the G Suite legacy free edition for non-commercial purposes, you can opt-out of the transition to Google Workspace,” Google explains.

“You can continue using your custom domain with Gmail, retain access to no-cost Google services such as Google Drive and Google Meet, and keep your purchases and data. 9To5Google first reported the development.”

This change of heart is no doubt related to the survey the company conducted in January, asking how many people use the legacy version “for personal use” or “to manage my family”.

Seems Google overestimated the suite’s business application.



About Post Author
,
You may also like
Google Russia Files For Bankruptcy
Samsung, Google Partner For Health Connect Platform
Aussie TV Networks Want Protection From Meta, Google
Google Improve Third-Party App Video Capture
Google Makes Android Auto Split-Screen
target="_blank"
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

REVIEW: JBL’s Reflect Flow Pros Are Solid, Waterproof
Latest News
/
May 19, 2022
/
iPhone 14 Release Date Leaked
Latest News
/
May 19, 2022
/
Acer Announce New Laptops For 2022
Latest News
/
May 19, 2022
/
Twitter Will Hold Musk To $63B Sale
Latest News
/
May 19, 2022
/
Google Russia Files For Bankruptcy
Latest News
/
May 19, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

REVIEW: JBL’s Reflect Flow Pros Are Solid, Waterproof
Latest News
/
May 19, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
JBL Reflect Flow Pro earbuds are designed for movement, for knocking about a bit while you exercise. The box shows...
Read More