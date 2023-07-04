Sony have unveiled the new mocopi system that showcases all motion-capture hardware needed by a VR content creator in six simple, wearable sensors, compatible with both iOS and Android, to which users can save the full-body avatars.

It is also compatible with Unity and Engine and was developed as a VR equivalent of ZV-series cameras for vloggers.

Without the requirement for the purchasing of full body gear to produce the full scale avatars, with extra gear including a skin suit and high speed cameras.