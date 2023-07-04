HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Instagram’s Twitter Rival Expected To Launch This Week

Instagram’s Twitter Rival Expected To Launch This Week

By | 4 Jul 2023

The highly anticipated rival for Twitter from Instagram is expected to launch on Thursday, named ‘Threads’ and will function fairly similar to Twitter, including text-based posts that will be able to be liked, commented on, and shared.

Users will get the chance to follow accounts they follow on Instagram, and keep the same user name.

The launch comes in an attempt to take advantage of Twitter’s issues since the takeover by Elon Musk last years, issues that have angered users and convinced many of them to switch to alternative platforms. Twitter is also loosening content moderation policies, and now requires a monthly subscription fee to be labeled as an authentic account. It has also recently started limiting the amount of posts able to viewed per day.

Mastodon and Blesky are the current rivals for Twitter, and have yet to build their networks. Instagram have been trying to create a buzz for the upcoming ‘Threads’ through celebrities and influencers.

The app can be “pre-ordered,” is “expected” to launch on Thursday, and was described as “where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today, to what’ll be trending tomorrow.”



About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Elon Musk Receives Backlash Over Limiting Amount Of Posts Twitter Users Can View
Facebook To Launch Apps Marketplace
Final Fantasy 16 Sells 3M Copies In Under A Week
TikTok Adds Parental Filters And Discontinues BeReal Clone
Australia Slaps Elon Musk With Legal Action
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung Awarded 2 Canstar Blue Innovation Excellence Awards
Latest News
/
July 4, 2023
/
Makeover Looms For Smartphones After Telstra Musk Starlink Deal
Latest News
/
July 4, 2023
/
Indian Tycoon Launches A Super-Cheap Phone Costing $18
Latest News
/
July 4, 2023
/
Future Apple AirPods Could Include Health Features
Latest News
/
July 4, 2023
/
Ecovacs Robotics Wins Canstar Blue Innovation Excellence Award For Third Year In A Row
Latest News
/
July 4, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung Awarded 2 Canstar Blue Innovation Excellence Awards
Latest News
/
July 4, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Samsung have received two Canstar Blue Innovation Excellence Awards, achieving five-star accolades in ‘Smart Devices’ and ‘Home Entertainment’ categories, for...
Read More