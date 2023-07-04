Apple Beats Studio Pro are expected to launch very soon, with new reports of leaked specifications coming to light, with an expected battery life of up to 40 hours, support for head-tracked spatial audio, and a 3.5mm jack for wired listening.

It has been reported these headphones will support Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Transparency Mode, and Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, with the Spatial Audio expected to include dynamic head tracking.

There are reports they will also feature two custom 40mm drivers that are claimed to deliver near-zero distortion even at high volume. Coming equipped with a USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a standard 3.5mm audio cable will be included in the box, along with a USB-C to USB-C cable.

There are speculations these headphones won’t be using an Apple designed chip, but instead feature a custom designed Beats chip specially designed to enhance cross platform support on Apple and Android devices.

There are rumours saying there will be a battery life of up to 40 hours, with ANC disabled. It has been claimed this will drop to 24 hours with ANC enabled. Also expected to weigh 260G, 32% lighter than Airpods Max, and are rumoured to be launched on July 19th.