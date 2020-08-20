Lenovo is releasing a range of five new Yoga laptops, which will include the built-in Lenovo Vantage Smart Performance Services self-diagnostic tool.

The new devices – the ultra-slim Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (13-inch), Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro (14-inch), portable 2-in-1 Lenovo Yoga 7i available in 14-inch and 15.6-inch, 14-inch Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro, and first-gen Lenovo Yoga 6 (13.3-inch) convertible – will employ a number of smart technologies, the company says, including Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant, Wi-Fi 6, optimised battery life, and rapid charging.

The Slim 7i, Slim 7i Pro, and Yoga 7i will all use next-generation Intel Core chips, while the Slim 7 Pro and Yoga 6 will ship with AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile Processors. The Slim 7i Pro will include an AI-powered intelligent power optimisation system, while the other four models will feature Intelligent Cooling to extend battery life and increase performance.

Each PC will also come with Lenovo Vantage Smart Performance Services self-diagnostic tools, which will allow users to scan their device for potential issues; a further subscription service will enable fixes as well as on-demand and automatic features.

The Slim 7i, Slim 7i Pro, and Yoga 7i are expected to be available in December 2020, with the first two priced at $1699, and the latter at $1799 for the 14-inch and $1999 for the 15.6-inch model. The Slim 7 Pro is available now for $2699, and pricing and availability details for the Yoga 6 have yet to be released.

Alongside the laptops, Lenovo is also releasing the IdeaCentre Mini 5i compact desktop (pricing and availability TBC), Yoga Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) Headphones (available now, $309), and the Yoga Mouse with Laser Presenter (available now, $119).