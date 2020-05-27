Sony’s New ZV-1 Digital Camera Is Made For Video Content Creators

Sony has launched the ZV-1, a pocket-sized digital camera that can film in 4K, designed for vloggers, content creators and casual visual shooters. It will be available in Australia from June, at a recommended retail price of $1,299.

“We are always listening to our customers, and this dedicated camera is the result of direct feedback from our extended creative community,” said Jun Yoon, Head of Digital Imaging at Sony ANZ. “The ZV-1 aims to let the subject shine in any environment. Every single feature is optimised for any type of daily video creative expression.”

One of the ZV-1’s key features is the fast hybrid AF system, which swiftly switches focus from a face to the background or another object placed in front of the lens. The Face Priority AE function automatically detects and prioritises a subject’s face, adjusting exposure as needed.

It also has a Bokeh video feature, allowing you to easily switch it on or off with the press of a button. The Interval Shooting mode allows for stunning time lapse videos, while Super Slow Motion records at 960fps.

The camera’s real-time tracking produces a clear video picture, even when you’re moving while filming, tracking subjects with high accuracy and speed. The latest-gen BIONZ X image processor with front-end LSI delivers high resolution with low noise.

So that content creators can see what is being shot while they’re filming (even in selfie mode), Sony has added a side-opening LCD screen that can be angled as you need it.

In terms of sound, the ZV-1 is equipped with Sony’s latest Directional 3-Capsule Mic, which picks up forward-directional audio and minimises background noise. It also has a standard 3.5mm mic input, allowing users to upgrade the sound with another mic.

Weighing 294g and spanning 105.5 x 60.0 x 43.5 mm, the camera is light and compact.