HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Huawei > Huawei Ban Intensifies Competition Between Samsung And TSMC

Huawei Ban Intensifies Competition Between Samsung And TSMC

By | 27 May 2020
, ,

The US’s ban on Huawei Technologies and its affiliates has set the stage for more intense competition between Samsung Electronics and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) in the processing chips industry.

Following the ban, Samsung has moved quickly to fill the void in suppliers, building new production lines in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, which are set to begin producing 5-nanometre chips in the second half of 2021. “This new production facility will expand Samsung’s manufacturing capabilities for sub-5nm process and enable us to rapidly respond to the increasing demand for EUV-based solutions,” said Dr. ES Jung, President and Head of Foundry Business at Samsung Electronics.

The company’s production lines in Hwaseong, also in South Korea, will commence producing chips later this year.

In total, Samsung has stated it will invest KRW1 trillion (A$1.2 billion) in its chips business by 2030.

By contrast, the US ruling hampers TSMC’s prospects, as the Taiwan-based manufacturer is Huawei’s main chips producer. Potentially to mitigate this loss in business, last week TSMC unveiled plans to build and operate a $12-billion cutting-edge chip factory.

“Samsung is definitely a formidable rival for TSMC,” Eric Chen, a veteran semiconductor analyst and managing partner of Cornucopia Capital Partner, told Nikkei Asian Review. “However, Samsung is also a huge empire making electronic devices. No single tech company or chip developer in the world will hope to source many of crucial chip components from its rival, or potential rival. That’s always an issue with Samsung.”

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, , , ,
You may also like
Samsung Releases Popular T7 Portable SSD In New Colours
Samsung Heir In Legal Crosshairs After Public Apology
More Questions Raised Over Optus Links With China Telecom & OZ Links With Banned Companies
LEAKED: Galaxy Note 20+ High-Res Renders
Samsung’s Launches 4K Outdoor TV – The Terrace TV
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Motorola On A Roll As Retailers & Carriers Take On New Models
5G Brands Communication
/
May 27, 2020
/
Samsung Releases Popular T7 Portable SSD In New Colours
Latest News Samsung Storage
/
May 27, 2020
/
Gartner: Global Device Shipments To Slip 13.6% in 2020
Industry Latest News
/
May 27, 2020
/
Lenovo Debut 2-in-1 with Detachable Bluetooth Keyboard
Latest News Lenovo
/
May 27, 2020
/
Foxtel Launching Complimentary DreamWorks Pop-Up Channel
Content Foxtel Latest News
/
May 27, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Motorola On A Roll As Retailers & Carriers Take On New Models
5G Brands Communication
/
May 27, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
It was a great US smartphone brand, that became the #1 brand in Australia, their hero was the Motorola Razr...
Read More