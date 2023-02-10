Sony is moving to cement its share of the pro audio and custom install market over the consumer market, with the business exiting the production of value audio products while cutting back on TV’s.

Currently the business which is overstocked with TV’s in markets such as Australia, the USA and Europe.

The Companies TV manufacturing plant in Selangor, Malaysia has been told that there will be no production of TV’s for several weeks until stock is cleared.

Speculation is that Sony is close making a management decision re their consumer business spanning audio and TV’s with insiders telling ChannelNews that Sony wants to concentrate on the “Pro” and “Premium” markets.

Recently the Japanese business launched a new range of premium receivers with the business making more money selling premium projectors via distributors such as Melbourne based Audio Active than they do selling consumer TV’s.

Recently Sony stopped the sourcing and manufacture of value audio products in a similar move to Panasonic.

According to sources Sony management see their future growth coming from movies and studio’s where Sony supply the hardware and software for the production of content as well as the ‘Pro’ audio and vision gear needed by professionals.

Recently Sony launched a new iconic Walkman series of audio products.

The company claims that the new device delivers a world class audio experience.

The 199gram device costs over $500.

On the front is a 3.6 inch touch display that also has tactile physical music controls S-Master HX digital amp technology, which is proprietary to Walkman.

Sony see this as appealing to the audiophile and video and music production markets.

It also comes with high resolution audio support while using Edge AI with DSEE Ultimate (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine). This tech can upscale compressed digital music files in real time.

Sony Electronics also failed to launch any new TV’s at CES 2023, instead they chose to show off an EV car and their Pro production studio capability.

Chloe Canta a Sony executive said “Sony will not be sharing any TV details during CES 2023. However, please stay tuned for an upcoming announcement coming soon.” An earlier statement explained “.

One Sony insider at CES 2023 said “The TV consumer market is a lot harder to compete in and a is not as profitable as the Pro market. Sony is close to making several decisions re the consumer market we will have to wait and see as the downturn could accelerate where they decide to go”.