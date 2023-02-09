HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Sennheiser Launches Latest HD 600 Series Headphones

9 Feb 2023

Sennheiser has updated its HD 600 series with a new flagship headphone: HD 660S2 worth $863 which will be available for pre-order globally from February 7th and go on sale February 21, 2023.

Designed in Germany and hand-built in Ireland, the 660S2 look nearly identical to its predecessor HD 660S, with the same plushly cushioned headband and earcups, folding hinges, and acoustic metal mesh grilles on the outside.

They both weigh 260 grams.

The drivers are 42mm with a 38mm diaphragm but the audio brand said that it had reduced the weight of the voice coil and improved overall transducer airflow.

The transducer surround drops the resonant frequency from 110Hz (HD 660S) down to 70Hz.

The company claims that these changes improve impulse response and the nuance of low-frequency passages, resulting in an overall experience that is smoother and warmer than the original HD 660S.

The HD 660S2 has a slightly wider frequency range, moving from a low of 8Hz to a high of 41,500Hz, whereas the 660S only made it down to 9Hz.

Sennheiser has also abandoned the 660S’s lower 150 ohm impedance for a 300 ohm rating, which the company uses in its other 600-series such as HD 600.

HD 660S2 will be equipped with shorter cables than its predecessor: you get a 1.8 meter cable with a 6.3mm unbalanced stereo plug, and 1.8m cable with a balanced 4.4mm plug.



