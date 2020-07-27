HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Gaming > Sony Giving PlayStation Plus Subscribers $10

Sony Giving PlayStation Plus Subscribers $10

By | 27 Jul 2020
, , ,

Sony is reportedly giving PlayStation Plus subscribers $10 in PlayStation Store credit to celebrate the service’s 10-year anniversary.

However, not all subscribers have received this free $10 store credit yet – see Reddit post below.

Sony has not formally announced the giveaway, but there have been widespread reports of it online. Some of speculated that Sony may be rolling this credit out in stages.

Check your notifications! I just got $10 from the 10th PS Plus anniversary! from r/PlayStationPlus

Additionally, Sony is offering three free games for the month of July (usually it’s two free games): NBA 2K20, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration, and Erica.

PlayStation Plus, which enables online multiplayer gaming, cloud storage, and offers free games and special discounts to subscribers, was launched in June 2010 on the PlayStation 3.

The upcoming PlayStation 5, which will be available in digital-only and disc formats, is set to be released in October-December this year. PS5 game titles include ‘Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’ and ‘Spider-Man Miles Morales’.

 

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, ,
You may also like
Sony Tipped To Limit PS5 Pre-Orders To One Per Household
Xbox Models Discontinued Ahead Of Series X Release
Samsung’s Curved Gaming Odyssey Monitors Launch In Oz
Sony & Facebook Double Gaming Production To Meet Surging Demand
Three Ubisoft Executives Taken Out By #MeToo Movement
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Laser Corporation On A Roll At Big W & Harvey Norman, Looking For Four Fold Growth With Smart Products
Accessories Bluetooth Cables
/
July 27, 2020
/
Dicker Data’s Revenues Up 18.1% On The Back Of COVID-Driven Demand
Coronavirus Distributors Latest News
/
July 27, 2020
/
Global Foldable Smartphone Shipments Set To Hit 10M In 2021
Foldable Smartphone Latest News Smart Phones
/
July 27, 2020
/
EXCLUSIVE:Chinese TV & Appliance Brand Hisense Profits Plunge 44%, 2020 Sales Down 20%
Appliances Kitchen Latest News
/
July 27, 2020
/
Garmin Hacked In Ransomware Attack
Cybersecurity Garmin Latest News
/
July 27, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Laser Corporation On A Roll At Big W & Harvey Norman, Looking For Four Fold Growth With Smart Products
Accessories Bluetooth Cables
/
July 27, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Australian-owned consumer electronics company who has seen a major expansion of their product range at BIG W has announced the...
Read More