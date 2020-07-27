Australian-owned consumer electronics company who has seen a major expansion of their product range at BIG W has announced the appointment of two senior managers and a plan to lift sales of their connected home four fold after a “lot of success at Harvey Norman”.

The new appointment includes former Belkin and Cellnet executive Jo Fraser who joins the company as National Business Manager after more than 18 years in the industry, Laser has also promoted from within, with company veteran Ron Hilario being promoted to General Manager of Sales.

The expansion of Laser products at Big W include headphones, bags, cables, DVD players and networked music speakers.



In some cases, Big W, have replaced Blaupunkt products from Chinese distributor Ayonz who is still selling their Chinese made ECO TV’s at the Woolworths owned retailer.

Currently Ayonz has supply with shipments of Eco 65″, 40″ and 32″ TV’s sent to Big W stores last week according to Ayonz sources.

Currently Laser who is reporting record sales during the COVID-19 epidemic, has expanded their sourcing, quality assurance and compliance teams to handle the increased business according to CEO Chris Lau.

Fraser spent more than a decade with Belkin and most recently as National Account Manager at Cellnet, she worked closely with Harvey Norman where Laser has been witnessing “excellent” sales of their Connected Home products in particular their smart bulbs.

Lasers Smart Home range, including its own branded products and the CONNECT Smart Home brand, is one of several growth categories for the company. Its broke new ground with a $10 connected light bulb for the first time and will shortly be launching its second-generation range to further build out its portfolio.

Laser claim that they are now one of the biggest brands in smart home by volume up against Brilliant lighting and LIFX light bulbs.

Currently the Company is aiming for a four-fold in growth from their new range of products and its channel investments.

In other appointment news Hilario appointment to General Manager of Sales will see him manage a broader channel and bigger internal team, he has worked at the Sydney based Company for 12 years.

Other new hires include Liam O’Reilly, who will lead Lasers China sourcing office.

After more than a decade with Crest, he will drive ongoing improvements in time-to-market by working closely on the ground with Lasers key suppliers. It has also welcomed Melanie Kuhtic as its new Marketing Coordinator after starting her career at Sharp.

Chris Lau claims that these appointments reinforce his Companies ongoing commitment to investing in the channel and its key retail partnerships, and grow its business in a sustainable way, even in the unpredictable business climate brought upon by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have spoken for a long-time about our ongoing commitment to our bricks-and-mortar retail partners, and today’s appointments show that we are investing in all areas of the business to innovate, expand and ultimately deliver success. Jo’s reputation speaks for itself and we welcome her to the team, while we are also delighted to reward Ron’s hard work over many years with expanded responsibilities,” said Chris Lau, Managing Director, LASER.

“Like every other company, we have faced unprecedented challenges as a result of the uncertainty surrounding the impact of COVID-19. It is testament to our staff, our robust supply chain and our investment in delivering affordable but high quality products in new growth categories that we are able to actually grow, expand, invest and ultimately add more jobs in this climate.”