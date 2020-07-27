HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Accessories > Laser Corporation On A Roll At Big W & Harvey Norman, Looking For Four Fold Growth With Smart Products

Laser Corporation On A Roll At Big W & Harvey Norman, Looking For Four Fold Growth With Smart Products

By | 27 Jul 2020
, , , ,

Australian-owned consumer electronics company who has seen a major expansion of their product range at BIG W has announced the appointment of two senior managers and a plan to lift sales of their connected home four fold after a “lot of success at Harvey Norman”.

The new appointment includes former Belkin and Cellnet executive Jo Fraser who joins the company as National Business Manager after more than 18 years in the industry, Laser has also promoted from within, with company veteran Ron Hilario being promoted to General Manager of Sales.

The expansion of Laser products at Big W include headphones, bags, cables, DVD players and networked music speakers.


In some cases, Big W, have replaced Blaupunkt products from Chinese distributor Ayonz who is still selling their Chinese made ECO TV’s at the Woolworths owned retailer.

Currently Ayonz has supply with shipments of Eco 65″, 40″ and 32″ TV’s sent to Big W stores last week according to Ayonz sources.

Currently Laser who is reporting record sales during the COVID-19 epidemic, has expanded their sourcing, quality assurance and compliance teams to handle the increased business according to CEO Chris Lau.

Jo Fraser Laser Corporation

Fraser spent more than a decade with Belkin and most recently as National Account Manager at Cellnet, she worked closely with Harvey Norman where Laser has been witnessing “excellent” sales of their Connected Home products in particular their smart bulbs.

Lasers Smart Home range, including its own branded products and the CONNECT Smart Home brand, is one of several growth categories for the company. Its broke new ground with a $10 connected light bulb for the first time and will shortly be launching its second-generation range to further build out its portfolio.

Laser claim that they are now one of the biggest brands in smart home by volume up against Brilliant lighting and LIFX light bulbs.

Currently the Company is aiming for a four-fold in growth from their new range of products and its channel investments.

In other appointment news Hilario appointment to General Manager of Sales will see him manage a broader channel and bigger internal team, he has worked at the Sydney based Company for 12 years.

Other new hires include Liam O’Reilly, who will lead Lasers China sourcing office.

After more than a decade with Crest, he will drive ongoing improvements in time-to-market by working closely on the ground with Lasers key suppliers. It has also welcomed Melanie Kuhtic as its new Marketing Coordinator after starting her career at Sharp.

Chris Lau claims that these appointments reinforce his Companies ongoing commitment to investing in the channel and its key retail partnerships, and grow its business in a sustainable way, even in the unpredictable business climate brought upon by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have spoken for a long-time about our ongoing commitment to our bricks-and-mortar retail partners, and today’s appointments show that we are investing in all areas of the business to innovate, expand and ultimately deliver success. Jo’s reputation speaks for itself and we welcome her to the team, while we are also delighted to reward Ron’s hard work over many years with expanded responsibilities,” said Chris Lau, Managing Director, LASER.

“Like every other company, we have faced unprecedented challenges as a result of the uncertainty surrounding the impact of COVID-19. It is testament to our staff, our robust supply chain and our investment in delivering affordable but high quality products in new growth categories that we are able to actually grow, expand, invest and ultimately add more jobs in this climate.”

About Post Author
David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street, Journalist He wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner. for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media Company and prior to that the third largest PR Company that became the foundation Company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
, , , , ,
You may also like
Up To 50% Off Dyson, Breville & Other CE Brands At Big W
Despite COVID-19 Lockdowns Harvey Norman To Open New Stores
Ayonz Banking On Eko TV’s After Retailers Drop Blaupunkt & Seiki Brands
Woolies Beats Optus With Record $1M+ Spam Fine
Retailers & Distributors Fail To Take To Virtual Trade Shows As Manufacturing In China Slumps 8%
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Sony Giving PlayStation Plus Subscribers $10
Gaming Gaming Software Latest News
/
July 27, 2020
/
Dicker Data’s Revenues Up 18.1% On The Back Of COVID-Driven Demand
Coronavirus Distributors Latest News
/
July 27, 2020
/
Global Foldable Smartphone Shipments Set To Hit 10M In 2021
Foldable Smartphone Latest News Smart Phones
/
July 27, 2020
/
EXCLUSIVE:Chinese TV & Appliance Brand Hisense Profits Plunge 44%, 2020 Sales Down 20%
Appliances Kitchen Latest News
/
July 27, 2020
/
Garmin Hacked In Ransomware Attack
Cybersecurity Garmin Latest News
/
July 27, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Sony Giving PlayStation Plus Subscribers $10
Gaming Gaming Software Latest News
/
July 27, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Sony is reportedly giving PlayStation Plus subscribers $10 in PlayStation Store credit to celebrate the service’s 10-year anniversary. However, not...
Read More