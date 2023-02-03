Sony has removed one of the major features of its PlayStation Plus subscription – a collection of 19 classic games bundled with the service.

From May 9, the likes of Call of Duty: Black Ops 3, the Crash Bandicoot trilogy, Mortal Kombat X, and Resident Evil 7 will disappear from the service.

It’s a baffling move, not explained by Sony’s notice to subscribers.

“From 9 May the PlayStation Plus Collection will no longer be available as a PlayStation Plus benefit,” the note reads.

However, Sony reminds upset gamers, “you can add any of the titles from the PlayStation Plus Collection to your Game Library before 9 May, and play at any time in the future with an active PlayStation Plus membership.

“PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue, Monthly Games and other existing benefits will not be affected by this change.”

The games soon to depart the service are:

Battlefield 1, Bloodborne, Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 (Zombie Chronicles Edition), Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, Days Gone, Detroit: Become Human, Fallout 4, Final Fantasy 15, God of War, Infamous Second Son, Monster Hunter World, Mortal Kombat X, Ratchet and Clank, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, The Last Guardian, The Last of Us Remastered, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, and Until Dawn.