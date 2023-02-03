HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Samsung Teams With Adobe For S23 Ultra Image Editor

Samsung Teams With Adobe For S23 Ultra Image Editor

By | 3 Feb 2023

The big selling point for Samsung’s S23 range is definitely the massive 200 megapixel camera featured in the top-end Ultra.

Despite this being hushed up during the launch, Samsung and Adobe have struck a deal to make Adobe Lightroom the default image editor for photographs taken through the Samsung Expert RAW app.

Currently, Lightroom is somewhat integrated into the Expert RAW app, in as much as it prompts you to download a separate app, giving a two-month trial period to boot.

Now Lightroom will be part of the Expert RAW app, rather than a separate feature.

“As the only photo editor directly integrated with the Expert RAW app, Lightroom enables Galaxy S23 series users to start editing RAW photos with a tap,” Adobe explained in a press release.

“Built with presets and tutorials for hobbyists and advanced detail enhancement technologies for pros, Lightroom offers every user a world-class photo editing experience.”


