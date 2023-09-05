HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Sonos Shares Down Further After JBL Authentic Launch

Sonos Shares Down Further After JBL Authentic Launch

By | 5 Sep 2023

During the recent launch of the new JBL Authentics at IFA several journalists asked the question “what impact will the new speakers have on Sonos” whose shares have crashed 17% during the past month with analysts at the event tipping that Sonos is set to come under pressure from the impressive new JBL offering.

Several key audio journalists at the event in Berlin were of the opinion that the new JBL Authentics 200, Authentics 500, and Authentics 300 speakers that come with both Amazon’s Alexa and Google’s Assistant on board.

All three support multi-room audio and automatic self-tuning alongside Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet connectivity. The 500 has Dolby Atmos immersive sound, and the entire trio can run Google Assistant and Alexa at the same time, a feat JBL says it’s the first to achieve.

As for the unique design JBL took inspiration from its L100 speaker that debuted in the 70s.

Recently several investors have bailed on Sonos some since the announcement including the Swiss National Bank who have reduced its holdings in Sonos by 11.0%.

In the past Sonos has admitted that 56% of their revenues come from flogging cheap speakers at IKEA with the new premium JBL offering set to create new problems for the US brand with Australian retailers including JB Hi Fi and Harvey Norman tipped to range the new Authentics.

In Australia Sonos revenues are down with the business reporting a poor August according to retailers.

 



