Home > Latest News > JLab’s New Mini Earbuds Fit Onto Your Keychain

JLab’s New Mini Earbuds Fit Onto Your Keychain

By | 5 Sep 2023

The JLab JBuds Mini have taken things to the next level in terms of compactness, being so small they come with a lanyard and a keyring for hooking onto keys.

The company are claiming these are the smallest true wireless earbuds on the market, with the case small than most car key fobs, weighing 18.5G and are 30% smaller than the JLab Go Air Pop. The buds weigh 3.3G each.

This isn’t just about designing a set of earbuds that are easier to carry around. JLab have claimed the earbuds were designed for those with smaller-sized ears, and those who continuously struggle to find a good fit, even with the smallest tips.

They also appear to be a full-featured set of true wireless buds, containing 6mm dynamic neodymium drivers, Bluetooth Multipoint, and 5.5 hours battery life (20 hours with the case).

There is even dual connect technology allowing the buds to be used individually. They are $99.99 direct from the JLab website, and are available in black, aqua teal, mint green, pink, and sage grey. This is also the very first global launch for the company.



