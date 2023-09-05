Days out from the start of the CEDIA show in the USA management have taken the unusual step of banning media from a major discussion on artificial intelligence.

US media attending the event have received emails telling them that they cannot attend the CEDIA symposium for what appears to be a fear that what could leak out is what custom integrators are doing with AI in homes and businesses.

In the past all of the CEDIA Symposium has been open for the media to cover.

One journalist got an email from CEDIA VP of Communications, Christine DeJoy claiming “As the symposium aims to explore advancements in a relatively uncharted territory for many attendees, we have decided to allow the media to sit in during the opening remarks and closing remarks sessions. We understand that attendees may feel guarded if they know the media is present, even if what they say during the other scheduled sessions is off the record.”

This is the first time the CEDIA trade association has barred the media from any official CEDIA event.

The CEDIA Symposium is held the day before the CEDIA Expo 2023 opens which this year is being held in downtown Denver.

This year’s symposium is all about AI in custom integration according to organizers. The session is set to be attended by AI experts, top integrators, and manufacturers.

Initially media were invited to the event with claims “AI is rapidly transforming the home technology landscape.” “The CEDIA Symposium will provide you with an unparalleled opportunity to learn about the latest AI trends and how they can be leveraged to improve business.”

So, who objected to a media presence?

The symposium is being presented by Azione, HTSA, ProSource and the CEDIA Association. Supporting organizations include Josh.ai and One Firefly.

Presentations are from Alex Capecelatro (Josh.ai), Ron Callis (One Firefly), Tom Doherty (HTSA), and Rich Green (Rich Green Design).

Not one of the listed presenters is an AI expert.

In the email to Stra Gee editorial staff Dejoy concluded “AI is the future of home technology, and the CEDIA Symposium is the best place to learn about it,”

Cost to attend the invitation-only event is A$390 with CEDIA claiming that the event will offer participants a platform to learn, network, and exchange ideas with leaders from the industry.

Strata Gee Editor wrote “In all of my time (decades) reporting at a multitude of events, I have never seen an instance where the presence of the media disrupted the discussion”.