HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Sound > Headphones > Sonos Headphones Look Likelier With New Patent

Sonos Headphones Look Likelier With New Patent

By | 2 Sep 2020
, , ,

Sonos has been awarded a patent for wireless headphones that can switch playback to other devices, in a strong signal that the audio manufacturer is planning to enter the market.

The patent describes two sets of over-ear wireless headphones with touch controls and voice assistant integration; however, it is the “swap” functionality that sets it apart – according to the patent, tapping and holding will trigger a swap of the currently-playing content to another device.

“If a particular piece of content play is currently playing on the wireless headphone, a swap changes the playback to play that piece of content on one or more other playback devices on the local network (or devices that are not on the local network but are associated with the same user account as the wireless headphone).

“If a particular piece of content play is currently playing on one or more playback devices, a swap changes the playback to play that piece of content on the wireless headphone on the same local network (or wireless headphone that is not on the local network but is associated with the same user account as the playback devices),” the patent reads.

The swap functionality on the headphones would be in keeping with Sonos’ focus on connectivity and desire to have all its audio products function as part of a larger ecosystem.

Sources in January 2019 indicated that Sonos was planning on expanding into wireless headphones, as reported on by ChannelNews at the time. The manufacturer released its Move portable Bluetooth speaker in September of last year.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Klipsch And McLaren Race Ahead With Summer Earphone Range
EPOS Launch Microsoft Teams-Certified ‘ADAPT’ Series Headphones
Aldi Special Buys: Two TVs, Headphones, Smartwatch On Sale
Yamaha Breaks Into Adaptive Headphone Market
Sonos APAC Q3 Sales Slump 45.6%, Losses Climb To $79M
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

LG And NVIDIA Set “New Gaming Display Standard”
8K TV Gaming Gaming Monitor
/
September 2, 2020
/
Klipsch And McLaren Race Ahead With Summer Earphone Range
Headphones Klipsch Latest News
/
September 2, 2020
/
Aldi Special Buys: Thermo Cooker, Air Fryer, Kitchen Appliances
Aldi Kitchen Latest News
/
September 2, 2020
/
LG Tease Dual-Screen ‘Wing’ Phone Launch
Latest News LG Smart Phones
/
September 2, 2020
/
PayPal Take On AfterPay With New Buy-Now-Pay-Later Platform
Industry Latest News
/
September 2, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

LG And NVIDIA Set “New Gaming Display Standard”
8K TV Gaming Gaming Monitor
/
September 2, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
LG’s OLED 8K TVs are the first 8K sets in the world to support the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPU...
Read More