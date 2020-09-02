Sonos has been awarded a patent for wireless headphones that can switch playback to other devices, in a strong signal that the audio manufacturer is planning to enter the market.

The patent describes two sets of over-ear wireless headphones with touch controls and voice assistant integration; however, it is the “swap” functionality that sets it apart – according to the patent, tapping and holding will trigger a swap of the currently-playing content to another device.

“If a particular piece of content play is currently playing on the wireless headphone, a swap changes the playback to play that piece of content on one or more other playback devices on the local network (or devices that are not on the local network but are associated with the same user account as the wireless headphone).

“If a particular piece of content play is currently playing on one or more playback devices, a swap changes the playback to play that piece of content on the wireless headphone on the same local network (or wireless headphone that is not on the local network but is associated with the same user account as the playback devices),” the patent reads.

The swap functionality on the headphones would be in keeping with Sonos’ focus on connectivity and desire to have all its audio products function as part of a larger ecosystem.

Sources in January 2019 indicated that Sonos was planning on expanding into wireless headphones, as reported on by ChannelNews at the time. The manufacturer released its Move portable Bluetooth speaker in September of last year.