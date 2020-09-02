LG’s OLED 8K TVs are the first 8K sets in the world to support the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series GPU for improved performance when hooked up to gaming PCs.

LG OLED TVs are NVIDIA G-Sync compatible, meaning they already support the GeForce RTX 20 Series and GTX 16 Series GPUs without flickering, stuttering or screen tearing.

The TVs can deliver 8K content at 60 frames per second and handle speeds of up to 48 Gbps, and according to Matt Wuebbling, vice president of global GeForce marketing at NVIDIA, the α (Alpha) 9 Gen 3 AI processor in LG’s OLED and NanoCell 8K TVs set “a new standard” for real-time ray tracing, and gaming-optimised display and performance.

“We are excited to bring GeForce RTX 30-Series GPU support to LG’s 2020 8K OLED TVs. Gamers will be blown away by the performance on these TVs when playing the latest 8K PC games featuring the most realistic ray-tracing and cutting-edge AI features powered by the GeForce RTX 3090 GPU,” said Wuebbling.

In addition to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series support, the 8K OLED TVs also support Dolby Atmos, LG’s deep-learning-based AI Acoustic Tuning, BT Surround, and LG ThinQ for hands-free voice control.

All these features make LG 8K OLED TVs ideal gaming displays, said S.P. Baik, vice president of the TV product planning division of LG’s Home Entertainment Company.

“The combination of LG OLED TV’s awe-inspiring picture quality and NVIDIA’s technological prowess offers next-level gaming experience in unbelievable 8K. Following last year’s successful partnership with the world’s top gaming hardware brand, we look forward to expanding our relationship with NVIDIA,” he said.