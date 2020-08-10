Suunto has announced it is rolling out new software upgrades to its flagship Suunto sports smartwatch. These new features will automatically be added to Suunto 7 smartwatches once the devices are charging and connected to Wi-Fi.

The new 24/7 activity data improvements on the Suunto 7 provide users with easy access to steps and calories through the Suunto mobile app and Suunto Today tile on the watch. The Suunto Today tile presents recovery time, as well as daily step and calorie targets that are easily set up through the app.

Suunto is also adding new sport mode customisation that allows people to create their own sport modes, on top of the 70 pre-defined modes available. After users have designed these sport modes in the app, they will appear at the top of the sport mode list in the watch.

A popular feature of the Suunto 7 are Heatmaps, which show where the hotspots are for running, cycling, swimming, and hiking, among other activities.

“In this climate of concerns around social distancing and exercising safely outdoors, it can also be used to provide information on ‘the path less travelled’ and where, on average, there is less people traffic,” Suunto stated.

The Suunto 7 smartwatch also integrates with Google Assistant, Google Fit, Google Pay, and the Google Play app store.

“With Australians looking closely at their health and overall wellbeing in these unprecedented times, we also believe the Suunto 7 can play an important role in keeping people focused and motivated, while providing a range of features that will also make their day-to-day easier right now, including contactless payments,” said Fraser Jones, Head of Suunto ANZ.

Suunto 7 Specs:

RRP: $799

Weight: 70g

Battery life: Up to 12 hours in GPS tracking mode, 48 hours in daily use

Water resistance: 50 metres

Operating system: Wear OS by Google

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 Platform

Compatible with iOS and Android

Offline outdoor maps

Design tested in Finland to be shock-proof, water-proof and dirt-proof

Available: Online at suunto.com and at JB HI-FI