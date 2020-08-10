Images of the new Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X controller has been leaked on Twitter, and the product has been spotted on a resale site.

According to the packaging, this new ‘Robot White’ controller will work with both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S gaming consoles.

The Twitter photos reveal that the new controller will have an updated D-pad, triggers, and a new share button.

Xbox Series S is set to be Microsoft’s cheaper next-gen Xbox gaming console, and according to The Verge, it is tipped to be unveiled later this month. The leak of the controller suggests that this will be launched soon too.

Indeed, Microsoft has confirmed that the new gaming console will be released ahead of the holiday season this year, which is generally considered to be October to December. However, the company has not yet even confirmed the existence of Xbox Series S, nor made any mention of the next-generation gaming controller.