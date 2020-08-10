HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Gaming > Console > Leaked Xbox Gaming Controller Tipped To Work On Both Consoles

Leaked Xbox Gaming Controller Tipped To Work On Both Consoles

By | 10 Aug 2020
, , , , ,

Images of the new Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X controller has been leaked on Twitter, and the product has been spotted on a resale site.

According to the packaging, this new ‘Robot White’ controller will work with both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S gaming consoles.

The Twitter photos reveal that the new controller will have an updated D-pad, triggers, and a new share button.

Xbox Series S is set to be Microsoft’s cheaper next-gen Xbox gaming console, and according to The Verge, it is tipped to be unveiled later this month. The leak of the controller suggests that this will be launched soon too.

Indeed, Microsoft has confirmed that the new gaming console will be released ahead of the holiday season this year, which is generally considered to be October to December. However, the company has not yet even confirmed the existence of Xbox Series S, nor made any mention of the next-generation gaming controller.

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, , , , ,
You may also like
Future Of Microsoft xCloud On Apple Devices Unclear
COMMENT: Samsung Microsoft Marriage Set To Seriously Hurt Apple
Microsoft Seeks To Buy TikTok Before September Ban
Game Console Shipments Leap
Amazon Slammed Over “Troubling” Private-Label Practices In US Hearings
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Toshiba Quietly Exits PCs
Desktop PCS Hardware Laptops
/
August 10, 2020
/
oOh!media Slash Rates As Outdoor Advertisers Dry Up
Coronavirus Latest News Sales & Marketing
/
August 10, 2020
/
Most Households Using COVID Stimulus To Pay Bills
Coronavirus Industry Latest News
/
August 10, 2020
/
Scentre Appoints Former Kmart CEO To Board
Coronavirus Latest News Retailers
/
August 10, 2020
/
Software Upgrades Rolled Out To Suunto 7 Smartwatch
Latest News smartwatches Wearables
/
August 10, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Toshiba Quietly Exits PCs
Desktop PCS Hardware Laptops
/
August 10, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Toshiba has sold its remaining stake in PCs to Sharp, after already selling 80.1% of its share to Sharp two...
Read More