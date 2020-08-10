HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Coronavirus > Scentre Appoints Former Kmart CEO To Board

Scentre Appoints Former Kmart CEO To Board

By | 10 Aug 2020
, ,

Scentre Group, which owns Westfield shopping malls, has appointed Guy Russo – a former Senior Executive of Wesfarmers Group – to its board.

Russo is well known for leading the corporate turnaround of Kmart Australia, creating the largest and most profitable retail department store in the country. He was previously the CEO of Wesfarmers Department Store Division (Kmart and Target), as well as the Managing Director of Kmart Australia & NZ.

“We are delighted to welcome Guy to the Board. Guy will add significant skills and experience to the Board as a business leader who understands the customer, retail and retail property,” said Scentre Group’s Chairman Brian Schwartz.

“As part of its ongoing renewal and succession planning, the Board is committed to ensuring a strong and diverse membership. Guy has a highly accomplished career and we welcome him as a valuable addition to the Board.”

In addition to being a member of the board, Russo will also be an independent Non-Executive Director.

Following the announcement, Scentre Group’s share price was up 1.8% today at $1.96.

Last week the group announced that it expected that value of its portfolio of shopping malls to contract by 10% due to the COVID-19 crisis.

About Post Author
Editor in Chief at 4square media
, , , , ,
You may also like
oOh!media Slash Rates As Outdoor Advertisers Dry Up
Most Households Using COVID Stimulus To Pay Bills
Software Upgrades Rolled Out To Suunto 7 Smartwatch
Kogan.com’s Profits Up 160%
School Prints 3D Ear-Savers
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Toshiba Quietly Exits PCs
Desktop PCS Hardware Laptops
/
August 10, 2020
/
oOh!media Slash Rates As Outdoor Advertisers Dry Up
Coronavirus Latest News Sales & Marketing
/
August 10, 2020
/
Most Households Using COVID Stimulus To Pay Bills
Coronavirus Industry Latest News
/
August 10, 2020
/
Software Upgrades Rolled Out To Suunto 7 Smartwatch
Latest News smartwatches Wearables
/
August 10, 2020
/
Leaked Xbox Gaming Controller Tipped To Work On Both Consoles
Console Gaming Gaming Controllers
/
August 10, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Toshiba Quietly Exits PCs
Desktop PCS Hardware Laptops
/
August 10, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Toshiba has sold its remaining stake in PCs to Sharp, after already selling 80.1% of its share to Sharp two...
Read More